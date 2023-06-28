6 physical medicine, rehabilitation resident stats: NRMP

A total of 74.6 percent of physician medicine and rehabilitation residents in 2022 and 2023 were first-generation medical school graduates, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program.
The NRMP published its first demographic characteristic of applicants in the main residency match from 2022 and 2023. The report generates demographic profiles for applicants in 41 medical specialties and includes information such as sex, sexual orientation, race and socioeconomic background. More than 70,900 applicants from the 2022 and 2023 cycles consented to provide data for the research.
Here are six stats to know:
- Of the applicants in the specialty, 33.9 percent were female and 66.1 percent were male.
- They identified their sexual orientation as heterosexual (91.4 percent) and gay or lesbian (3 percent), while 5.6 percent declined to answer.
- Races were reported as Asian (32.2 percent), Hispanic, (11 percent), Black (7 percent), white (53.3 percent), other (3.6 percent) and 3.9 percent declined to answer.
- Nearly 8 percent of the applicants said they had a disability.
- Of the applicants, 16.5 percent were raised in rural communities, 62.1 percent in suburban areas and 18.3 percent in urban areas. Roughly 3 percent declined to answer.
- Roughly 15 percent of applicants were first-generation college graduates, and 74.6 percent were first-generation medical school graduates.