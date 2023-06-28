6 physical medicine, rehabilitation resident stats: NRMP

A total of 74.6 percent of physician medicine and rehabilitation residents in 2022 and 2023 were first-generation medical school graduates, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program.

The NRMP published its first demographic characteristic of applicants in the main residency match from 2022 and 2023. The report generates demographic profiles for applicants in 41 medical specialties and includes information such as sex, sexual orientation, race and socioeconomic background. More than 70,900 applicants from the 2022 and 2023 cycles consented to provide data for the research.

Here are six stats to know: