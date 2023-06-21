NRMP launches residency match demographic tool

The National Resident Matching Program published its first demographic characteristic of applicants in the main residency match from 2022 and 2023 report.

The report generates demographic profiles for applicants in 41 medical specialties and includes information such as sex, sexual orientation, race, socioeconomic background, first-generation graduation from college or medical school and disability status, according to a May 1 NRMP news release.

More than 70,900 applicants from the 2022 and 2023 cycles consented to provide data for the research, which is 86.4 percent of active Main residency Match applicants in those years.

Read the full report here.