5 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Curana Health, based in Austin, Texas, is seeking a post-acute physician for its location in Des Moines, Iowa.

2. Elevate Care, based in Lincolnwood, Ill., is seeking a social services coordinator for its location in Glenview, Ill.

3. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a post-acute clinical specialist for its location in Asheville, N.C.

4. TeamHealth, based in Knoxville, Tenn., is seeking a post-acute care physician for its location in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

5. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a post-acute care liaison for its San Antonio location.