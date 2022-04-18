5 states reporting highest, lowest nursing home staff shortages 

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Minnesota is reporting the highest rate of nursing home staffing shortages in the U.S. while California is reporting the lowest, according to an April 15 analysis from Seniorly.

The San Francisco-based company analyzed data published by CMS between May 2020 and February 2022. Researchers found while only 11 percent of facilities reported shortages in May 2020, the figure rose to about 22 percent by January 2022.

Five states reporting the highest rate of staffing shortages: 

1. Minnesota — 41.4 percent

2. Washington — 37.9 percent

3. Maine — 37.7 percent 

4. Kansas — 36.1 percent

5. Wyoming — 35 percent 

Five states reporting the lowest rate of staffing shortages: 

1. California — 2.1 percent

2. Connecticut — 3.8 percent

3. Massachusetts — 5.8 percent

4. New Jersey — 6 percent 

5. Texas — 6.6 percent 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles