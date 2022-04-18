5 states reporting highest, lowest nursing home staff shortages 

Minnesota is reporting the highest rate of nursing home staffing shortages in the U.S. while California is reporting the lowest, according to an April 15 analysis from Seniorly.

The San Francisco-based company analyzed data published by CMS between May 2020 and February 2022. Researchers found while only 11 percent of facilities reported shortages in May 2020, the figure rose to about 22 percent by January 2022.

Five states reporting the highest rate of staffing shortages:

1. Minnesota — 41.4 percent

2. Washington — 37.9 percent

3. Maine — 37.7 percent

4. Kansas — 36.1 percent

5. Wyoming — 35 percent

Five states reporting the lowest rate of staffing shortages:

1. California — 2.1 percent

2. Connecticut — 3.8 percent

3. Massachusetts — 5.8 percent

4. New Jersey — 6 percent

5. Texas — 6.6 percent