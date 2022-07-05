5 recent nursing home closures 

Here are five recent nursing home closures announced since May 26:

1. The Citadel Salisbury (N.C.), a nursing home that was the site of the state's worst outbreak of COVID-19, closed after losing its Medicare agreement in May, 3WBTV reported June 23.

2. Philadelphia is closing the Philadelphia Nursing Home, a 402-bed long-term care facility, by the end of the year, the city said June 14.

3. Morningside Care Center in Ida Grove, Iowa, will close Aug. 15, StormLakeRadio reported June 14.

4. Sapulpa, Okla.-based Ranch Terrace Nursing Home will close Aug. 15, Fox News 23 reported June 10.

5. Mott, N.D.-based the Good Samaritan Society Home will close in July, KVRR reported May 26.