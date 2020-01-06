Nursing home patient dies after attack by unknown perpetrator

A 95-year-old patient is dead after being attacked in his room at Port St. Lucie, Fla.-based Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, USA Network affiliate TCPalm reports.

Nursing home staff called 911 around midnight Jan. 5 after a nurse walked by the patient's room and saw "an unknown male suspect sitting on top of the patient's chest, holding a pillow over his face," according to a police statement cited by TCPalm.

The nurse shouted for help and the unknown man fled. Police were unable to find him.

The name of the deceased patient has not been released. Police asked Tiffany Hall staff members not to speak to anyone regarding the matter, Dianne O'Sullivan, facility administrator, told TCPalm Jan. 6.

