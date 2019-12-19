Ohio bill would allow cameras in nursing homes to reduce abuse

Two Ohio Democratic legislators have proposed a bill that would let families put cameras in nursing home rooms to help end abuse, CBS affiliate Cleveland 19 reports.

"There are approximately 16,000 cases of elder abuse reported every year in Ohio," Rep. Juanita Brent, D-Cleveland, said in a press release.

If the proposal is passed, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, along with their families, could put private cameras in their rooms.

Current law only allows cameras in patient rooms if the facility approves, CBS affiliate WBNS reports.

