3 Legionnaires' cases discovered at 2 Chicago nursing homes

State and city health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' disease at two Chicago nursing homes.

Two residents at Balmoral Nursing Home and one resident at Admiral at the Lake have been diagnosed with the disease. The cases appear to be unrelated. All three of the residents had been at their respective nursing homes for at least 10 days before they started showing symptoms, which is the exposure period for the disease.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia and spreads to humans via small droplets of water in the air. Legionella bacteria, which causes the disease, can grow and spread in building water systems, including large plumbing systems.

Balmoral Nursing Home has implemented water restrictions and installed water filters in the facility. It has informed all residents and employees and is conducting surveillance to identify other potential cases.

Admiral at the Lake is telling residents and employees about the cases and implementing new processes to reduce exposure.

