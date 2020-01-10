Lawsuit alleges New Jersey nursing home's negligence led to patient death

The family of an 84-year-old man who died after staying at Bridgeton, N.J.-based Cumberland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center filed a lawsuit Dec. 30 accusing the nursing home of negligence, according to NBC News.

Fred Pittman was a patient at the facility Jan. 23 to Feb. 14, 2018, according to the wrongful death lawsuit, where staff failed to "allocate sufficient resources to adequately provide for" him. Mr. Pittman was malnourished and dehydrated, while also suffering from sepsis, bedsores and weight loss, the lawsuit says.

The suit also claims a staff member performed a simulated lap dance on Mr. Pittman to "embarrass and humiliate" the patient.

Mr. Pittman was transferred to a hospital for treatment and died in March 2018.

