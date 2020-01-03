UT Medical Branch at Galveston creates violence prevention research center

University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston opened a Center for Violence Prevention Dec. 18, a facility that will research the causes of violence and identify tools for intervention, according to the Houston Chronicle.

UT's center will also offer information, training and assistance with violence prevention for healthcare organizations, and it will host an annual conference on violence prevention, according to the report.

UT decided to focus on violence research because of its prevalence among American youth. CDC data indicates suicide and homicide are two of the top three causes of death for Americans under age 25, according to the report.

Read the full story here.

