South Dakota bill would eliminate vaccination requirement in schools, colleges

The South Dakota House has introduced a bill that would prevent schools and colleges in the state from having vaccination requirements, according to Kelo.com.

Currently, students are exempt from proving they are vaccinated if there are medical reasons or religious objections.

If the bill is passed, students would not have to show vaccine records to gain admission to schools and colleges in the state. The bill would also raise the penalty for any school or physician that forces vaccinations.

"Nobody should be able to forcibly put something in someone's body that they do not approve of," said House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, according to the report.

There is a Republican majority in the state House and Senate.

