St. Mary's receives record $20M gift

New York City-based St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children received a $20 million gift, which will go toward financial stability and launch innovative programs, including remote services delivery.

The donation was from Cindy Johnson, who serves as the co-chair of the board of directors at the organization, according to a Feb. 8 news release. She and her husband also created the Cindy and Tod Johnson Center for Pediatric Feeding Disorders.

The gift is the largest in the organization's history, the release said.

"There is simply no place like St. Mary's. For families with medically complex children, it is a safe haven and a beacon of hope. I'm proud to be able to provide this support so the organization can help even more of New York's children," Ms. Johnson said in the release. "This gift will give the talented professionals at St. Mary's the freedom to design a better model of care for reaching those who need help the most."