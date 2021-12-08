12 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Below is a list of 12 hospitals or health systems hiring leaders and executives in philanthropy.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital is seeking a donor relations officer.

2. Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is hiring a donor relations officer.

3. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health is hiring a development officer of philanthropy.

4. Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a senior philanthropy officer.

5. Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health Foundation is hiring a foundation development officer.

6. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital is seeking a director of development, donor relations, principal gifts stewardship.

7. Newton-Wellesley (Mass.) Hospital is hiring a senior major gifts officer.

8. St. Louis-based Ascension is seeking a foundation specialist for its St. Francis hospital in Milwaukee and its Franklin, Wis., campus.

9. Boston Medical Center is seeking a senior major gifts officer.

10. Chicago-based Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital is hiring a development officer.

11. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is seeking a development officer.

12. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth is hiring a vice president of annual giving.