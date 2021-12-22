11 hospitals, health systems seeking philanthropy leaders

- Small
Here are 11 hospitals and health systems recruiting leaders and executives in philanthropy.
1. Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is seeking a corporate and foundation relations officer.
2. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System is seeking a major gifts officer in Westerly, R.I.
3. Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System is seeking a donor relations officer.
4. Birmingham, Ala.-based Ascension St. Vincent's East is seeking a major gifts director.
5. Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Foundation is seeking a donor relations officer.
6. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is seeking a major gift officer, regional development.
7. Hartford (Conn.) Hospital is seeking a major gifts development officer.
8. Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a senior philanthropy officer.
9. Boston Children's Hospital is seeking an officer of major gifts.
10. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health is seeking a development officer, philanthropy.
11. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is seeking a philanthropy development officer.