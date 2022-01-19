10 hospitals, health systems seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems are hiring philanthropy talent. Here are 10 open positions:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital is seeking an assistant director of advancement.

2. Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota is hiring a senior development associate of donor relations.

3. Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care is hiring a major gift officer.

4. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health is hiring a corporate relations officer of philanthropy.

5. St. Louis-based Ascension is hiring a foundation specialist for its hospitals in Milwaukee and Franklin, Wis.

6. Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System is seeking a donor relations officer.

7. McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.) is seeking a philanthropy officer.

8. Ames, Iowa-based Mary Greeley Medical Center is hiring a donor and corporate engagement officer.

9. Hartford (Conn.) Hospital is seeking a major gifts development officer of philanthropy.

10. Phoenix Children's Hospital is hiring a senior philanthropy officer.