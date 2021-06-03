Which 20 pharma companies made the Fortune 500 list?

Twenty pharma companies made the annual list Fortune compiles to rank the 500 American companies with the highest revenues. Below are 20 drugmakers, pharmacy chains and drug wholesalers on the list, which was released June 2. CVS Health (ranked 4)



McKesson (ranked 7)



AmerisourceBergen (ranked 8)



Cardinal Health (ranked 14)



Walgreens Boots Alliance (ranked 16)



Johnson & Johnson (ranked 36)



Merck (ranked 65)



AbbVie (ranked 68)



Bristol-Myers Squibb (ranked 75)



Pfizer (ranked 77)



Amgen (ranked 112)



Gilead Sciences (ranked 116)



Eli Lilly (ranked 118)



Rite Aid (ranked 132)



Biogen (ranked 228)



Viatris (ranked 254)



Regeneron (ranked 354)



Zoetis (ranked 431)



Vertex (ranked 448)



Alexion (ranked 459)

