Warp Speed head Slaoui to stay on during Biden administration

Moncef Slaoui, PhD, the head of Operation Warp Speed, will continue to serve as a consultant to the program during the Biden administration, Politico reported Jan. 6.

Dr. Slaoui, chief scientific adviser of the government's initiative to speed COVID-19 vaccine and drug development, previously announced plans to step down early this year. But the Biden team asked him to remain as a consultant and he accepted, he told Politico. He didn't say how long he'd remain part of the team.

"I think we’re getting close to the point where my value add is more limited, and therefore I expect my activity to decrease gradually after Jan. 21, but as long as I’m asked, I will be helping," Dr. Slaoui said.

Gen. Gustave Perna, Warp Speed's chief operating officer, told Politico the Biden team hasn't told him whether he will be asked to continue in his role.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

AmerisourceBergen to buy Walgreens' Alliance Healthcare for $6.5B

Up to 6,000 pharmacies could begin giving COVID-19 vaccines in 2 weeks, HHS official says

CVS names first chief customer officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.