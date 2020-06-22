Walmart giving CVS, Walgreens stiff healthcare competition, analyst says

Walmart is expanding its healthcare offerings, which could make it increasingly hard for CVS and Walgrens to stay competitive, according to The Motley Fool, a private financial and investing advice company.

Walmart offers dental, optometry and primary care services and has expanded its health services to more stores. It recently bought prescription management technology from CareZone.

CVS and Walgreens have both taken steps to stay competitive, The Motley Fool said.

CVS has opened redesigned health-focused concept stores, called HealthHubs, across the country. They have space dedicated to helping customers manage such chronic conditions as diabetes, hypertension and asthma. It also offers telehealth at MinuteClinic locations.

Walgreens has expanded its Find Care platform, which connects patients to providers, and said it plans to open 100 "Jenny Craig at Walgreens" locations, allowing customers to interact with consultants from the weight loss and nutrition company face-to-face, according to The Motley Fool.

Neither CVS nor Walgreens was growing at a strong rate coming into 2020, and the COVID-19 crisis has made the stock of both look better than it is, The Motley Fool said.

As Walmart opens more locations with healthcare services, continued growth will be more difficult for CVS and Walgreens, The Motley Fool predicted.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Kaiser Permanente joins Civica Rx to supply generic drugs

Nearly 90% of Americans worried about drug price hikes

FTC didn't follow its own rules in OK of Allergan takeover, California says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.