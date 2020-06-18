Kaiser Permanente joins Civica Rx to supply generic drugs

Kaiser Permanente said June 18 it is joining Civica Rx, a nonprofit organization that aims to combat drug shortages.

The Oakland, Calif.-based health system is joining Civica as a governing member with a seat on its board of directors. Kaiser is the largest nonprofit health system in the country and dispenses 90 million prescriptions annually.

"At Kaiser Permanente, we know that our members and all Americans need access to affordable medications for emergency care and to support recovery from illness and management of chronic conditions," said Greg Adams, Kaiser Permanente's chairman and CEO. "The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the critical need for ensuring consistent supplies of affordable, generic medications for patients, and we are proud to join with Civica Rx to help lead these efforts."

Civica supplies its more than 50-member health systems with 20 generic drugs and is working to "significantly boost" generic drug production in the U.S., the company said in a news release.

"Kaiser Permanente is one of the country’s most respected health organizations, and we are honored they are joining Civica at a moment when the U.S. and the world are grappling with this public health emergency and uncertainty about a second wave for COVID-19," said Martin VanTrieste, Civica’s CEO.

