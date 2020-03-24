Walgreens seeks to fill 9,500 jobs, offering bonus pay amid COVID-19 pandemic

Walgreens plans to hire more than 9,500 full-time, part-time and temporary workers in its stores across the country as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is looking for customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

It also said it would give $300 bonuses to full-time employees and $150 for part-time employees beginning in late April.

All stores now also have a "social-distancing line" at checkout counters, with lines 6 feet apart marked on the ground for customers to keep them at a safe distance from one another.

The company also plans to add a senior hour on Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning this week, when only senior citizens will be allowed in stores to help them avoid potential exposure to the coronavirus.

