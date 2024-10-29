VUMC branch launches drug consulting service

Vanderbilt Health Rx Solutions, a branch of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has launched a consulting service aimed at enhancing patient care and optimizing drug launches.

The service seeks to address existing and potential inefficiencies and duplicated efforts that arise when manufacturers and health systems collaborate, according to an Oct. 8 news release from the health system. Vanderbilt Health Rx Solutions aims to create more efficient delivery networks for drugs by focusing on both the pre- and post-launch phases of drug development.

The new service is also designed to provide insights, improve data handling and share best practices among stakeholders.