USPS 'significantly' delayed prescription drug deliveries, Senate report says

A Senate report released Sept. 9 shows that patients who rely on the U.S. Postal Service for prescription drugs experienced "significant delays" of deliveries this summer, The Washington Post reported.

Louis DeJoy became Postmaster General in June and implemented changes that slowed the mail, including canceling overtime for postal workers and limiting mail transportation runs.

The report, led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Robert Casey Jr., D-Pa., said the medication delays appeared to have started around May when Mr. DeJoy was appointed, but noted that he did not officially take over until June. The report surveyed pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers to detail the effects the changes had on prescription drug delivery.

Four prescription drug providers said that delivery times this summer have increased by half a day or more on average compared to earlier this year, the Post reported. One pharmacy said it saw a "marked increase" in the number of shipping delays totaling seven days or more.

Another pharmacy said it saw an 80 percent spike in drug reshipments in July, costing it about $700,000 the Post reported.

The two senators sent a letter to the USPS Board of Governors Sept. 9 saying: "These delays are unacceptable outcomes under any circumstances, but are made even worse by the ongoing pandemic, which has increased demand for mail-order drugs as many Americans are affected by stay-at-home orders or choose to stay at home in order to remain safe."

Ms. Warren and Mr. Casey urged the USPS board to take immediate action to lessen delays in prescription drug deliveries.

