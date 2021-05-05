US to export 10% of COVID-19 vaccines produced for domestic use by July 4

The U.S. will export 10 percent of all COVID-19 vaccines produced for domestic use by July 4, White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt announced via Twitter May 4.

The announcement comes as demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. is declining and most people who are enthusiastic about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 have already received a shot.

As the U.S. recognizes it has secured more than enough shots to administer to its population willing to get vaccinated, the country is starting to share those surplus doses with the world. Mr. Slavitt's announcement comes 10 days after the U.S. said it will share its 60 million-dose supply of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with other countries once the vaccine is approved for emergency use by the FDA.

