US surpasses 100M COVID-19 vaccinations, sets new daily record

The U.S. has given more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of March 12, according to data from the CDC.

The U.S. also set a new daily record for shots administered, with 2.9 million March 12, the White House said, according to The Hill. The seven-day average of COVID-19 vaccines administered is now at 2.3 million daily.

Roughly 35 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 65 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. That means about 10.5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and about 19.9 percent have received at least one shot.

The White House also said that almost 65 percent of people over age 65 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, The Hill reported.

