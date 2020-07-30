US sending Texas hospitals 500 cases of remdesivir as COVID-19 cases surge

The U.S. government is sending Texas hospitals 500 cases of remdesivir as COVID-19 deaths in the state hit record highs, CNBC reported.

President Donald Trump said during a July 29 press conference that the 500 cases will be enough to treat 3,200 patients.

Texas is one of 10 states that reported record-high average daily new COVID-19 deaths July 28, CNBC reported. The state currently has more than 9,500 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a 62 percent increase from a month ago.

Hospitals across the U.S. have reported shortages of remdesivir. A third of hospital pharmacists said in a recent survey conducted by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists that they don't have enough remdesivir to treat all eligible COVID-19 patients.

Read the full article here.

