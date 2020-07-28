10 best-selling drugs in the world by 2026

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

In its annual World Preview 2020 report, EvaluatePharma, a pharmacy-focused data analytics firm, forecasted which prescription drugs will be best-sellers in 2026. Merck's oncology drug Keytruda is expected to top the list. 

EvaluatePharma's 10 best-selling drugs in 2026 and their expected global sales: 

  1. Keytruda (Merck) — $24.9 billion

  2. Opdivo (Bristol Myers Squibb) — $12.7 billion

  3. Eliquis (Bristol Myers Squibb) — $12.6 billion

  4. Biktarvy (Gilead) — $11.7 billion

  5. Imbruvica (AbbVie + Johnson & Johnson) — $10.7 billion

  6. Ibrance (Pfizer) — $9.7 billion

  7. Tagrisso (AstraZeneca) — $9.5 billion

  8. Dupixent (Sanofi) — $9.4 billion

  9. Trikafta (Vertex Pharmaceuticals) —$8.7 billion

  10. Ozempic (Novo Nordisk) — $8.3 billion

More articles on pharmacy:
Walgreens CEO steps down
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo partner in $6B cancer drug deal
Trump signs 4 executive orders targeting drug prices: 6 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers