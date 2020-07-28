10 best-selling drugs in the world by 2026

In its annual World Preview 2020 report, EvaluatePharma, a pharmacy-focused data analytics firm, forecasted which prescription drugs will be best-sellers in 2026. Merck's oncology drug Keytruda is expected to top the list.

EvaluatePharma's 10 best-selling drugs in 2026 and their expected global sales:

Keytruda (Merck) — $24.9 billion



Opdivo (Bristol Myers Squibb) — $12.7 billion



Eliquis (Bristol Myers Squibb) — $12.6 billion



Biktarvy (Gilead) — $11.7 billion



Imbruvica (AbbVie + Johnson & Johnson) — $10.7 billion



Ibrance (Pfizer) — $9.7 billion



Tagrisso (AstraZeneca) — $9.5 billion



Dupixent (Sanofi) — $9.4 billion



Trikafta (Vertex Pharmaceuticals) —$8.7 billion



Ozempic (Novo Nordisk) — $8.3 billion

