US averaging 2.7 million vaccinations per day

The U.S. is reporting an average of 2.7 million vaccinations per day in the last week, CNBC reported April 28.

That number is equivalent to levels seen a month ago. The number of daily vaccinations peaked April 13 at 3.4 million.

As of April 28, 42.7 percent of people in the U.S. have received at least one shot, according to CDC data. About 54 percent of people over the age of 18 have gotten at least one dose, CNBC reported.

More than half of adults have gotten at least one shot in 34 states and Washington, D.C.

The U.S. is reporting about 54,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, CNBC reported. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. is 676, down 6 percent from last week.

