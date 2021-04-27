Cardinal launches pharmacy platform to improve medication adherence

Cardinal Health launched a new pharmacy business April 27 called Outcomes, a digital platform intended to improve medication adherence.

Outcomes is designed to connect pharmacists, payers and drugmakers to work together to remove the barriers patients face in getting their medications, thereby boosting medication adherence.

"Each year, medication nonadherence costs the U.S. healthcare system $528 billion and contributes to approximately 275,000 avoidable patient deaths," Victor Crawford, CEO of Cardinal's pharmaceutical segment, said in a news release.

The Outcomes platform is also designed to help pharmacists create personalized medication therapy management for their patients and provide telepharmacy services. It also has a COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system made to reduce the administrative tasks for pharmacies giving vaccines, such as scheduling both doses and creating wait lists.

Read the full news release here.

