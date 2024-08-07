UNC Health launches PBM

UNC Health, a 15-hospital system based in Chapel Hill, N.C., launched a pharmacy benefit management platform Aug. 7.

The organization designed the new service, UNC Health Pharmacy Solutions, to be a transparent model for prescription drug cost management for employers in North Carolina and South Carolina, according to a news release.

The platform advertises up to 32% in annual savings and a 25% average increase in medication adherence.

It also offers "unique strategies for biosimilars and weight loss drugs while maximizing rebates," the release said, adding that "clinical pharmacists further optimize medication use by providing individualized consultations with plan members."

The PBM industry is dominated by the three biggest companies in the space — CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx, which accounted for nearly 80% of prescription claims in 2023.

Other health systems have also rolled out PBM services, including Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and St. Louis-based SSM Health.