TrumpRx expands to 600+ generics, taps Amazon Pharmacy and Cost Plus Drugs

The Trump administration has expanded TrumpRx to include more than 600 generic medications — a significant scale-up from the platform’s original focus on branded drugs under most-favored-nation pricing agreements.

The new generic listings will sit separately from the branded drug discounts already on the site, according to a May 18 White House news release. Common medications featured in the expansion include atorvastatin, clopidogrel, lisinopril and metformin, with many of the new generics priced under $5.

The administration also announced a new tool connecting patients with the lowest-priced pharmacy in their area or a home-delivery option, powered by partnerships with Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs, Amazon Pharmacy and GoodRx. On individual product pages, patients can pull up a neighborhood map comparing prices across nearby pharmacies.

The partnerships are not entirely new — Cost Plus and GoodRx have both been integrated into TrumpRx since its February launch. But the generic expansion meaningfully changes the nature of Cost Plus’ role. Mr. Cuban had noted that some TrumpRx-listed branded drugs were already available as cheaper generics through his platform — an implicit criticism of TrumpRx’s scope. Adding 600-plus generics brings the two platforms into genuine alignment for the first time.

Amazon Pharmacy is the one new addition with real distribution implications. The company is on track to expand same-day prescription delivery to 4,500 cities by the end of 2026 — a reach that could push TrumpRx’s visibility well beyond the limited adoption it has seen to date. The site has expanded to 54 medications since launch, though about one-third of patients report awareness of it and just 7% say they have used it to compare prices.

However, a key structural limitation remains: TrumpRx is designed for cash-paying patients who bypass insurance entirely, meaning the expansion may offer the most benefit to uninsured or underinsured patients, while those with coverage are typically better served by their plan’s copay. In practice, the savings gap can be significant. Novo Nordisk, for example, priced Ozempic at $350 per month through TrumpRx — compared to Medicare Part D discounts that average 40% off list prices and Medicaid discounts exceeding 75%.

The platform has also drawn persistent scrutiny. An analysis found that in more than half of comparisons between TrumpRx prices and Germany’s public health insurance system, German prices were lower — with some TrumpRx prices for patent-protected drugs exceeding Germany’s by thousands of dollars per month. Experts have said the platform’s long-term impact will depend on whether it can improve transparency and offer savings beyond existing programs.

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