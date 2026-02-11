Amazon Pharmacy to expand same-day delivery to nearly 4.5K cities

Amazon Pharmacy will expand its same-day delivery service to 4,500 U.S. cities and towns by the end of 2026, adding nearly 2,000 new communities.

The expansion builds on Amazon Pharmacy’s same-day launch in 2025 and aims to close access gaps caused by pharmacy closures, staffing shortages and transportation barriers. New states served include Idaho and Massachusetts, according to a Feb. 11 Amazon news release.

The company will continue using tailored delivery methods based on geography, including e-bikes in dense cities, electric vehicles in suburban areas and ferries or horses in remote locations. It also plans to expand kiosk access at Amazon One Medical clinics, allowing patients to fill prescriptions immediately after visits.

Amazon Pharmacy offers 24/7 access to licensed pharmacists, automatic refills and support for managing multiple medications through PillPack, according to the release. Prime members can access discounts through Prime Rx or use RxPass, its $5 monthly prescription subscription service.