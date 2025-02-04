Top 15 pharmacy schools by NAPLEX pass rates

In 2024, an average of 74.1% pharmacy school graduates passed the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination, according to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

The mean all-time NAPLEX pass rate in 2024 exceeded those in 2023 (71.9%) and 2022 (73.1%), according to an NABP report released in late January. The report lists first-time and all-time pass rates among 143 schools over the last three years.

Here are 15 pharmacy schools with the highest all-time pass rates:

Note: The number of attempts in 2024 is included after the percentage.

1. Lebanese American University School of Pharmacy (Byblos) — 100% (6)

2. South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions (Brookings) — 100% (56)

3. University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy — 96.7% (92)

4. University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy (Omaha) — 96.6% (59)

5. Oregon State University College of Pharmacy (Corvallis) — 96.2% (53)

6. University of Michigan College of Pharmacy (Ann Arbor) — 94.6% (74)

7. University of California, San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences — 94.4% (54)

8. Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy (Weatherford) — 93.8% (32)

9. University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus School of Pharmacy (San Juan) — 93.3% (45)

10. University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy (Chapel Hill) — 93.1% (116)

11. Thomas Jefferson University College of Pharmacy (Philadelphia) — 91.9% (37)

12. Northeastern University Bouvé College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (Boston) — 91.5% (71)

13. Ohio State University College of Pharmacy (Columbus) — 90.2% (123)

14. University of Houston College of Pharmacy — 89.7% (107)

15. Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Indianapolis) — 89% (100)

