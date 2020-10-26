Thousands of long-term care facilities have signed up for free COVID-19 vaccines given by CVS, Walgreens

Thousands of long-term care facilities have opted into a free HHS program with CVS Health and Walgreens to administer COVID-19 vaccines to high-priority groups at the long-term care facilities, CNBC reported.

Just over a week after HHS announced the deal with the two top retail pharmacy chains, 9,000 to 10,000 facilities have opted into the program, Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff at HHS told CNBC. HHS estimates there are about 15,000 long-term care facilities in the U.S., as well as about 35,000 assisted living facilities, which are also included in the program. Mr. Mango said it has been a "very robust" response.

HHS Administrator Seema Verma said the program will ensure nursing homes "are at the front of the line for the COVID vaccine and will bring their grueling trial to a close as swiftly as possible," CNBC reported.

HHS announced the partnership with CVS and Walgreens Oct. 16, saying the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to long-term care settings, including skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential care homes and adult family homes.

