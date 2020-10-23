Equitas Health, Prism Health North Texas open 2 new pharmacies

Equitas Health, based in Columbus, Ohio, and Dallas-based Prism Health North Texas have opened two new pharmacies in Dallas' Oak Lawn and Oak Cliff neighborhoods.

The pharmacies will offer 24/7 access to clinical support staff as well as disease prevention, treatment education and free prescription drug delivery to Texas residents, the health systems said Oct. 22. It will also regularly stock hard-to-find specialty drugs.

In 2019, Equitas Health and Prism Health North Texas joined forces to provide South Dallas Health Center patients access to affordable medical care and prescription drugs in one location.

The systems also announced they have named Matthew Henderson, PharmD, as market pharmacy director for the Dallas region.

More articles on pharmacy:

Remdesivir becomes first FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment

Convalescent plasma shows no benefit for COVID-19 patients in clinical trial

A breakdown of the 4 COVID-19 vaccine trials in late-stage testing

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.