States get another boost of weekly vaccine shipments

Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said the federal government will increase its weekly vaccine supply to states by 5 percent for three weeks, on top of the 16 percent increase the Biden administration announced last week, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The increase will bring the weekly vaccine supply sent to states to 10.5 million doses.

The administration also announced Feb. 2 plans to send 1 million more vaccine doses to thousands of retail pharmacies starting Feb. 11, on top of the 10.5 million doses sent to states weekly.

States have urged the federal government to send them more vaccine doses. Some areas have been running out of vaccines with demand outstripping supply.

