South Carolina system opens outpatient pharmacy

Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health has opened an outpatient pharmacy to expand access to prescription services, ABC affiliate WPDE reported April 20.

The new pharmacy replaces a 2,200-square-foot location inside the hospital tower with a 12,000-square-foot facility in the system’s former emergency department space.

The site includes a drive-thru pharmacy, curbside pickup and expanded over-the-counter medication offerings. Leaders said the expansion is aimed at improving convenience and meeting growing demand for outpatient pharmacy services, the report said.

The facility is staffed by members of McLeod Health’s team of more than 300 pharmacists and technicians. It is set to open to patients April 26.

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