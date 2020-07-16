South Carolina drugmaker funnels $215 million into vaccine production center

West Columbia, S.C.-based Nephron Pharmaceuticals is investing $215 million in a vaccine production center, office and warehouse in its home of Lexington County.

The facilities will be built in West Columbia's Saxe-Gotha Industrial Park, according to a July 9 news release from the drugmaker. Its construction of a large-scale vaccination manufacturing facility suggests it could soon partner with other pharma companies developing COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Nephron, one of the country's fastest-growing drugmakers, manufactures generic drugs, many of which treat respiratory problems that can arise from COVID-19.

