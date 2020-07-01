Senators introduce bill to review the US pharmaceutical supply chain

Two U.S. senators introduced a bill June 30 that would establish a study to analyze the country's dependence on foreign companies in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced the bill. If passed, the bill would require the Federal Trade Commission and the Treasury secretary to conduct research on the U.S. drug manufacturing industry. The senators argue the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the U.S.' dependence on drugs made in China and other countries.

"To defeat the current COVID-19 crisis and better equip the United States against future pandemics, we must take control of our supply chain and rely less on foreign countries for our critical drugs," Ms. Warren said.

Mr. Rubio told The Hill that the bill would provide lawmakers the information they need to address inefficiencies in the U.S. drug supply chain.

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump's economic advisor, had pledged in April that the U.S. would move away from its reliance on foreign countries for drugs and medical supplies, The Hill reported.

