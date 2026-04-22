Senate Democrats target Trump drug deals with transparency bill

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, and 18 fellow Senate Democrats have introduced legislation to require disclosure of drug pricing agreements between the Trump administration and pharmaceutical companies, according to an April 21 release.

The proposed Drug Deal Disclosure Act would direct HHS to release contracts, communications and related materials tied to agreements with more than a dozen drugmakers, including AbbVie, Pfizer and Merck, within 30 days of enactment. It would also require the Congressional Budget Office and Government Accountability Office to analyze the agreements’ economic and budgetary impact within 90 days, including effects on Medicare, Medicaid and patient costs.

The legislation targets agreements tied to the administration’s “most-favored-nation” pricing strategy, which links U.S. drug prices to those in other countries and routes some discounted products through TrumpRx. Announced in late 2025, the deals included commitments from drugmakers to offer discounted pricing in exchange for incentives such as tariff relief, regulatory flexibility and federal partnerships.

Those deals, announced in late 2025, included commitments from major drugmakers to offer discounted pricing in exchange for incentives such as tariff relief, regulatory flexibility and federal partnerships, though details on which drugs and savings would reach patients have remained limited.

The legislation follows a report from Mr. Wyden alleging the agreements provided benefits to pharmaceutical companies without lowering costs for patients. The report found nearly two thirds of drugs included in the deals were available at similar or lower prices elsewhere.

Lawmakers said the measure is intended to increase transparency and determine whether the agreements deliver meaningful savings for patients and taxpayers.

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