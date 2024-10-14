Sanofi in talks to sell 50% stake in consumer health business

Alexandra Murphy -

Sanofi is entering negotiations with Clayton, Dublier & Rice regarding the potential sale of a 50% controlling stake in its consumer health business, Opella. 

Sanofi said any further updates on the potential separation from Opella will be provided when a decision is made, according to a press release from the agency. 

Headquartered in France, Opella employs more than over 11,000 people and operates in 100 countries and ranks as the world's third-largest company in the over-the-counter vitamins, minerals and supplements market.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles