Sanofi in talks to sell 50% stake in consumer health business

Sanofi is entering negotiations with Clayton, Dublier & Rice regarding the potential sale of a 50% controlling stake in its consumer health business, Opella.

Sanofi said any further updates on the potential separation from Opella will be provided when a decision is made, according to a press release from the agency.

Headquartered in France, Opella employs more than over 11,000 people and operates in 100 countries and ranks as the world's third-largest company in the over-the-counter vitamins, minerals and supplements market.