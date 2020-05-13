Rite Aid, Instacart partner for home deliveries
Rite Aid is partnering with Instacart to offer at-home delivery of essential healthcare and grocery items, the companies said May 13.
The service will be available at all Rite Aid stores and will last after the COVID-19 pandemic, Rite Aid said. Customers can use the Instacart app to order supplies from Rite Aid stores, excluding prescription drugs.
Rite Aid said all pharmacies are offering drive-thru, curbside pickup and at-home delivery for prescriptions.
Instacart also recently expanded its partnership with Costco to offer at-home prescription delivery in six more states.
Read the full news release here.
