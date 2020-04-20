Costco, Instacart expand prescription delivery to 6 more states

Instacart and Costco are expanding their prescription delivery service to offer customers in six additional states at-home prescription delivery.

The companies first announced a prescription delivery program in November, which was piloted in California and Washington. The service will now also be available from nearly 200 Costco pharmacies in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C., the companies said April 16.

Costco said it plans to expand the service nationally in the coming months.

Through the program, customers will receive a text when their prescription is ready and can schedule delivery up to a week in advance.

Customers must be 18 or older to order prescription delivery and prescriptions can be delivered along with grocery orders.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

DEA lifts 3 restrictions on hospitals, pharmacies during COVID-19 pandemic

Relief fund started for pharmacy employees affected by COVID-19

Walmart accused of hiding criminal investigation by plaintiffs in federal opioid case

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.