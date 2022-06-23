Publix says it won't vaccinate children under 5

Publix will not offer COVID-19 vaccinations for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, the Tampa Bay Times reported June 22. A spokesperson told the Times the company will not explain the decision.

According to its website, the supermarket chain has locations spanning seven states, with the highest concentration — 833 of its 1,297 stores — in Florida, the only state that didn't preorder the vaccines. The other six states are Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Hospitals and clinics in Florida can order Pfizer's and Moderna's doses for children under 5, with the rollout beginning June 21 nationwide after the FDA and CDC recently authorized it.

More than 1.15 million children 5 and under live in Florida, census data shows.