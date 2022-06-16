Florida only state that hasn't preordered COVID-19 shots for children

Forty-nine states have requested vaccines for children under 5 from the federal government. Florida is the only state that didn't sign up, according to the Miami Herald.

Florida's department of health press secretary Jeremy Redfern told the Herald the distribution process is "convoluted" and "the federal government has a track record of developing inconsistent and unsustainable COVID-19 policies."

The state's youngest population — which recent census data estimates at more than 1,150,000 children 5 and under — still have options. Although the state missed the June 14 preorder deadline, pharmacies such as CVS are set to receive the vaccine once it's available, according to Politico.

The shots aren't yet authorized, but the U.S. has arranged more than 100 children's hospitals, pop-up clinics at children's museums, pediatricians' offices and health centers to administer the vaccine.

An independent FDA panel voted 21-0 June 15 to recommend Pfizer and Moderna's options for the youngest population. Before infants as young as 6 months can get their first shot, the FDA and CDC both have to sign off. Pending those last two steps, children could be inoculated as soon as June 21.