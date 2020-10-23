Pharmacy techs will be allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccines, tests, HHS says

HHS will allow pharmacy technicians to administer COVID-19 vaccines and tests, the agency said this week.

Under the new guidance, issued Oct. 20, state-authorized technicians may administer both the vaccines and tests to people ages 3 and older under supervision of a pharmacist, subject to certain requirements.

To be qualified, pharmacy technicians working in states with licensure or registration requirements must be licensed or registered in accordance with state requirements, and those living in states without licensure and registration requirements must have a Certified Pharmacy Technician certification from either the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board or National Healthcareer Association.

Some requirements include that the vaccine must be ordered by the supervising pharmacist and that pharmacy technicians have to complete a training program approved by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, which must include hands-on injection technique and the recognition and treatment of emergency reactions to vaccines.

Read HHS' full guidance here.

