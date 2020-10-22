8 recent legal actions involving pharmacists, drugmakers

Below are eight legal actions involving members of the drug supply chain, including pharmacists, drugmakers and others, reported by Becker's Hospital Review since August:

More articles on pharmacy:

7 measures hospitals, drugmakers are taking to prevent COVID-19 vaccine thefts

12 drugs being tested as COVID-19 treatments

Participant in AstraZeneca's Brazil COVID-19 trial who died didn't get vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.