Pharmacy deserts appearing across US amid Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS closures

The landscape of community healthcare in the U.S. has been changing rapidly as major drugstore chains like Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS announced widespread closures leading to widespread "pharmacy deserts," CNBC reported Oct. 11.

Rite Aid's bankruptcy filing in October 2023 will result in 800 store closures, with Ohio especially affected with 180 stores slated to close.

In small towns like New Lebanon, Ohio, the pharmacy closures have left residents scrambling for access to essential medication. New Lebanon's Rite Aid officially closed its doors in September, following the earlier shutdown of the local CVS, leaving no pharmacy options for residents.

Nearby communities are also feeling this strain, with the closest available pharmacy a 30-minute drive away in Dayton, Ohio, which poses challenges for residents who do not have access to transportation. The closures are not limited to Ohio as Rite Aid has faced drastic cuts from over 2,100 locations down to 1,300 after bankruptcy.

Experts attribute the closures to a combination of factors, including complicated reimbursement rates from pharmacy benefit managers, increasing competition from online pharmacies.