Pfizer to know if COVID-19 vaccine works by end of October, CEO says

Pfizer CEO and Chair Albert Bourla, PhD, told CBS News that there is a "good chance" Pfizer will know if its experimental COVID-19 vaccine works by the end of October.

While he couldn't predict if Americans will be able to receive the vaccine before 2021, because approval depends on federal regulators, he said studies indicate there's a good chance the drugmaker will know if the vaccine is safe and effective by the end of October.

Pfizer, which has already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine, is preparing as if it secures approval and is able to distribute the vaccine before the end of year, Dr. Bourla said.

Pfizer also said Sept. 12 that it plans to expand its phase 3 vaccine trial from 30,000 people to 44,000.

Dr. Bourla said the decision was made because Pfizer wants to include more vulnerable populations in its trial. It was previously open to people aged 18 to 85, but will now be open to those as young as 16. The trial will also include people with chronic conditions such as HIV. Dr. Bourla said Pfizer also wants to increase the diversity of the population in its trial.

More articles on pharmacy:

Trump signs new exec order aimed at lowering drug prices

Baptist Health opens 2 new retail pharmacies

AstraZeneca resumes UK vaccine trial after halting due to participant's adverse reaction

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.