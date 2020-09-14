AstraZeneca resumes UK vaccine trial after halting due to participant's adverse reaction

AstraZeneca resumed its phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial in the U.K. Sept. 12 after gaining approval from the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority, the country's equivalent of the FDA.

The trial's continuation comes six days after the drugmaker took a "voluntary pause" of the trial after a participant in the U.K. experienced serious neurological symptoms after taking the vaccine.

"AstraZeneca is committed to the safety of trial participants and the highest standards of conduct in clinical trials," the drugmaker wrote in a Sept. 12 news release. "The company will continue to work with health authorities across the world and be guided as to when other clinical trials can resume to provide the vaccine broadly, equitably and at no profit during this pandemic."

