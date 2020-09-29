Pfizer to give $22M in drugs to Strategic National Stockpile

Pfizer will supply $22.2 million in drugs to the Strategic National Stockpile to treat COVID-19 patients and prepare the U.S. for future outbreaks, according to a contract released this week by HHS.

The contract includes the drugs hydromorphone, a painkiller; cisatracurium, a skeletal muscle relaxant given before general anesthesia; Zosyn, a penicillin antibiotic; cefepime, a bacterial infection antibiotic; Dobutamine, a blood pressure drug; ondansetron, which is used to prevent nausea and vomiting; dopamine, a blood pressure drug; and heparin, which is used to prevent blood clots.

The stockpile is purchasing the drugs as part of HHS' Strategic National Stockpile 2.0 plan to restructure and resupply the stockpile for any future COVID-19 waves. HHS said it plans to have 90 days of the most critical supplies in the stockpile this fall.

The stockpile previously awarded Fresenius Kabi $35 million to supply drugs and Baxter Healthcare $29.9 million, according to Bloomberg Law.

